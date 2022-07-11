About this brand
Boundless Technology aims at delivering an affordable, efficient, and straightforward experience for the consumer while developing new methods that are able to achieve the highest of effectiveness at vaporizing terpenes and cannabinoids. We support a future where users of medicinal and recreational products can enjoy themselves, without the byproducts of carcinogens or inhalation of free radicals that occur during the combustion process.
We believe that customer satisfaction is priority and do our best to reach out to the community through frequent forum posts and live streams that aim to answer questions, showcase updates to our existing products, and introduce new products to the community.