Bountiful Farms

Bountiful Farms

Michigan Mouth

About this product

Indica (Hybrid) | Cherry Pie Breath X Mendo Breath | Dominant Terpenes: a-Pinene, Limonene, Caryophyllene

If GSC is a sugar cookie, this strain is an amaretto cookie. Taking a lot of base notes and flavors from its OGKB lineage, it adds a nice nutty, cherry exhale that will leave you begging for snacks. A really easy recommend for late night movies, motivating wake n'bakes, or small group get-togethers in which a lot of snacks are served.
