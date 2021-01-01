About this product

Indica (Hybrid) | Cherry Pie Breath X Mendo Breath | Dominant Terpenes: a-Pinene, Limonene, Caryophyllene



If GSC is a sugar cookie, this strain is an amaretto cookie. Taking a lot of base notes and flavors from its OGKB lineage, it adds a nice nutty, cherry exhale that will leave you begging for snacks. A really easy recommend for late night movies, motivating wake n'bakes, or small group get-togethers in which a lot of snacks are served.