Timberrrrrrrrr. Slumberjack will have you down for the count with 10mg THC plus 2mg CBN and a highly confidential, proprietary, lab-tested blend of “night-night” terpenes. Sweet, sweet Huckleberry Pie dreams.



10mg THC + 2mg CBN per gummy || 100mg THC +20mg CBN per tin || 10 gummies per tin





Show more