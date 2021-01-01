About this product

Cannabiniers’ Flower Based Edibles provide consumers a natural, safe and chemical free means to ingest cannabis and the natural compounds that are present within cannabis. Flower Based Edibles utilize a natural extraction agent that binds with and emulsifies cannabinoids and terpenes during the brewing process.



Through our natural and patented extraction process, Brewbudz can deliver consumers the whole plant benefit which include terpenes, flavonoids and cannabinoids which research has identified as supportive to the entourage effect.



Brewbudz works with all Keurig® and Keurig 2.0® brewers, and as a Flower Based Edible, Brewbudz will not introduce oils that can build up within a brewer and obstruct the brewing process.