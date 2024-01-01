Logo for the brand Brite Labs

Brite Labs

Brite Labs
All categoriesConcentratesCannabis

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

3 products
Product image for Tropic Truffle
Flower
Tropic Truffle
by Brite Labs
THC 19.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mendo Dope
Flower
Mendo Dope
by Brite Labs
THC 19%
CBD 0%
Product image for Donkey Butter
Flower
Donkey Butter
by Brite Labs
THC 24%
CBD 0%