Tropic Truffle is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Tropicana Cookies with Mint Chocolate Chip. This strain produces buzzy, uplifting effects that will make you feel happy and unbothered. Tropic Truffle pairs well with energetic activities like socializing with friends or going on a run. Some consumers say this strain makes them feel giggly and creative. With a THC content of 20%, medical marijuana patients choose Tropic Truffle to relieve symptoms associated with stress and fatigue. This strain features a rich and rancid orange flavor profile that will spike your interest while at the same time making your nose scrunch up. According to growers, Tropic Truffle flowers into lime green buds with rich purple hues throughout. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix as part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup.