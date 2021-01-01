BRNR
Stik Vape Pen + Armor Sleeve w/ USB Charging Cable
About this product
The BRNR STIK is the newest buttonless, pen-style vaporizer battery for 510 cartridges that includes a sustainable, hemp-based silicone “ARMR” sleeve, offering style, affordability, and a great user experience
VAPOR ON DEMAND
Buttonless design with the device activated by inhalation; intuitive and easy to use.
SMARTPULSE NO-BURN TECHNOLOGY
Automated temperature algorithm sends intermittent pulses of power to the core, instead of
constant heat, which preserves flavor and prevents the device from overheating during usage.
VARIABLE TEMP (LOW FOR FLAVOR, HI FOR HIT)
Optimized for viscous distillate or terpene-rich formulations with 2 temperature settings: “Performance” (3.4v) and “Flavor” (2.4v).
ARMR HEMP-BASED PROTECTIVE SLEEVE
An ocean-friendly silicone and hemp-based sleeve that provides a comfortable grip while providing both impact protection and style in a low carbon footprint. Multiple colors available for consumers to personalize their device and help save the environment!
VAPOR ON DEMAND
Buttonless design with the device activated by inhalation; intuitive and easy to use.
SMARTPULSE NO-BURN TECHNOLOGY
Automated temperature algorithm sends intermittent pulses of power to the core, instead of
constant heat, which preserves flavor and prevents the device from overheating during usage.
VARIABLE TEMP (LOW FOR FLAVOR, HI FOR HIT)
Optimized for viscous distillate or terpene-rich formulations with 2 temperature settings: “Performance” (3.4v) and “Flavor” (2.4v).
ARMR HEMP-BASED PROTECTIVE SLEEVE
An ocean-friendly silicone and hemp-based sleeve that provides a comfortable grip while providing both impact protection and style in a low carbon footprint. Multiple colors available for consumers to personalize their device and help save the environment!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!