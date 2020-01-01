 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Brotherly Love
Brotherly Love Cover Photo

Brotherly Love

The pre-roll for people who won't smoke pre-rolls TM

Our cannabis is grown using elements of KNF and probiotic farming. Clean, healthy, and 100% organic!
Our cannabis is grown using elements of KNF and probiotic farming. Clean, healthy, and 100% organic!
Clean sun-grown California cannabis!
Clean sun-grown California cannabis!
Our unique microclimate gives our plants a healthy environment to grow up and flourish in
Our unique microclimate gives our plants a healthy environment to grow up and flourish in

About Brotherly Love

We are two brothers from Philly who had a simple goal: to grow the cleanest and best tasting cannabis possible, free of chemicals and heavy metals. At Brotherly Love, we use regenerative and beyond organic practices to cultivate not just cannabis, but the entire ecosystem around it as we strive to create a completely closed-loop, fully sustainable farm. We also partner with nonprofits and grassroots organizations that share our belief in social equality. We stand for making a positive change in the world with our conscious cannabis business, and we thank you for participating in the journey.

Pre-rolls

more products

Available in

United States, California