Bubby's Baked Brownie Bites will get you major brownie points. Our fresh & fantastic fudgy Brownie Bites deliver a full-spectrum dose of THC, so you can relive your first edible experience all over again.
Bubby's Baked treats are small-batch and made from scratch with real ingredients for a soft-baked, blissful bite every time.
Bubby's Baked
Meet and greet these social sweets with high times baked into every bite and sip! Inspired by the original pot brownie, our tasty treats are small-batch & made from scratch with only the best ingredients and full-spectrum cannabis. Enjoy a comforting, cozy cocoa made with premium royal cocoa or a soft, chewy baked bite available in three delicious flavors! Get some Bubby’s and get baked!