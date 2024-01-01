You asked, and we listened. Bubby's Baked is reaching new 'highs' in Maryland with the launch of our 40MG high-dose baked goods! Get ready to elevate your experience with new, upgraded offerings baked with love & full-spectrum cannabis just for you.
Bubby's Baked Brownie Bites will get you major brownie points. Our fresh & fantastic fudgy 40mg Brownie Bites deliver a full-spectrum dose of high-dose THC, so you can relive your first edible experience all over again.
Meet and greet these social sweets with high times baked into every bite and sip! Inspired by the original pot brownie, our tasty treats are small-batch & made from scratch with only the best ingredients and full-spectrum cannabis. Enjoy a comforting, cozy cocoa made with premium royal cocoa or a soft, chewy baked bite available in three delicious flavors! Get some Bubby’s and get baked!