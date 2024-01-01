You asked, and we listened. Bubby's Baked is reaching new 'highs' in Maryland with the launch of our 40MG high-dose baked goods! Get ready to elevate your experience with new, upgraded offerings baked with love & full-spectrum cannabis just for you.
Chip in with some chocolate. Bubby's Baked Choco Chip Bites are a twist on your favorite throwback cookie, 40mg, fresh-baked and totally scrumptious with a high-dose of full-spectrum cannabis for a little somethin’ extra.
Meet and greet these social sweets with high times baked into every bite and sip! Inspired by the original pot brownie, our tasty treats are small-batch & made from scratch with only the best ingredients and full-spectrum cannabis. Enjoy a comforting, cozy cocoa made with premium royal cocoa or a soft, chewy baked bite available in three delicious flavors! Get some Bubby’s and get baked!