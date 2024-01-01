You asked, and we listened. Bubby's Baked is reaching new 'highs' in Maryland with the launch of our 40MG high-dose baked goods! Get ready to elevate your experience with new, upgraded offerings baked with love & full-spectrum cannabis just for you.



Chip in with some chocolate. Bubby's Baked Choco Chip Bites are a twist on your favorite throwback cookie, 40mg, fresh-baked and totally scrumptious with a high-dose of full-spectrum cannabis for a little somethin’ extra.

