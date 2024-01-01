You asked, and we listened. Bubby's Baked is reaching new 'highs' in Maryland with the launch of our 40MG high-dose baked goods! Get ready to elevate your experience with new, upgraded offerings baked with love & full-spectrum cannabis just for you.



Have some cinnamon, sugar. Our classic 40mg Snickerdoodle Bites are fresh-baked with whole ingredients and infused with a perfect full-spectrum dose of high-dose THC for that warming wave of homemade goodness that can't be beat.

