Professionally display all of your products in a very attractive and efficient unit. The Bud Bar Cabinet™ is our premium cannabis display case. The cabinet is constructed using beautiful 1/2″ glass green acrylic side panels, all tempered glass components are beveled and polished. Designed specifically for our pods’s, the cabinet features 3 tiered levels for display. The lighted counter pedestal uses LED light modules which produce virtually no heat.