Bud Bar Displays®

Incline Canna-Pod™

About this product

Large card area (3-1/2” x 5”), for laying out your comprehensive strain information.

The Incline Display is designed with a pocket that holds the Removable Canna-Pod™ allowing your strain card and Pod to be displayed at the perfect viewing angle.

Cost includes Stand and Canna-Pod™

Overall dimensions: 5” wide x 8-1/2” depth x 4” tall (including Pod height).

Pod Dimensions: 3 ½” Diameter by 2 5/16” H
