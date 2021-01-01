Loading…
Bud Bar Displays®

Dab Bar Cabinet™

The stunning Dab Bar Cabinet™ can display a mind blowing 48 concentrate selections, each with their own description card area. The 6 display trays are inclined for an eye appealing viewing angle, as well as being individually removable from the cabinet for closer customer inspection. With this many dab choices your customers will have a hard time ‘concentrating’!

Cabinet Footprint: 47 ¼” wide x 15 ¾” deep x 16″ tall (without base).
20″ tall with the Standard LED base or 17″ with the Lo-Pro base.
