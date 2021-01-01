About this product

Green Apple – Contains delicious Green Apple flavoured gummies.



Organic, vegan, and gluten-free, our cotton candy Gummies are delicious and a step above other THC edibles on the market. Each gummy is infused with 10mg of pure THC and precisely formulated to guarantee an exact dose every time.



Budderweeds are devoted to providing our customers with the very best THC products on the market. Budderweeds THC Edibles are made in-house and infused with THC by culinary professionals in a GMP certified facility, you won’t find your typical store-bought THC candy at Budderweeds.



Like all of our THC Edibles, our gummies are third-party lab tested to guarantee they exceed industry quality standards. Budderweeds Cannabis Gummies are 100% all-natural, free of artificial flavors and preservatives.



Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.