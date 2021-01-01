About this product

Choose from the following range of the finest THC infused Teas!



Rosehip & Hibiscus: We kept it real simple with this deep red herbal blend. This tisane would make the ultimate sangria base, try it for yourself! It is both tart and sweet to the taste, incredible iced and sweetened (to taste, if you like it sweet). This caffeine free tea is a definite crowd pleaser! Caffeine free.



Ingredients: Hibiscus, rosehips, berry essence, cinnamon, lemongrass.



Inara Serenity: This is our take on the vanilla rooibos. Rooibos is a caffeine-free herbal leaf tea from South Africa. Our Inara Serenity is blended with the essence of vanilla to give it a smooth, mellow taste for night time cuddles or under a sky full of stars. Caffeine free.



Ingredients: Rooibos, vanilla essence, saffron, calendula petals.



Caribbean Coast: Our blend of rich mango, fresh pineapple, and sweet coconut flavours in this oolong tea is basically an exotic vacation in a cup of tea. This tea is caffeinated.



Ingredients: Oolong tea, orange peel, natural pineapple flavour, natural coconut flavour, natural mango flavour



Apple of My Eye: Who ever thought that green tea and toasted apples would go so well together? With a lovely hint of cinnamon, this toasty mug of tea brings a warm kitchen full of baked apple goods to mind.



Ingredients: Green tea, toasted apple pieces, cinnamon



Directions for Use: Boil water and let it sit for about 10mins. Pour 32 ounces of hot water over 1 teabag (4g) of leaves creating two servings and let steep for 5 minutes. One package contains 5 teabags, each teabag makes 2 cups of tea for a total of 10 cups per pack!



5 Teabags of 20MG in each pack



Total 100MG THC Per Pack.