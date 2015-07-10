Loading…
Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil - Vanilla Chai Tea Flavored 150 MG

by Buddha Hemp
Full spectrum hemp CBD oil is an ideal natural alternative to your daily routine. The sublingual formula may help you to soothe and unwind. The pharmacist 150 MG formulated oil is Vanilla Chai Tea Flavored. Size: 15 ML

GI001

GI001 is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain developed by one of Growth Industries’ botanists. This strain is characterized by a lime green plant color, citrus taste, and high yields during cultivation. With little to no psychoactive effects, GI001 is a great alternative for those who don’t want their medication to interfere with daily activities. Through Growth Industries’ medical grade, standardized cultivation policies and procedures, GI001 boasts a CBD to THC ratio of 24:1 on a consistent basis.  Currently, Growth Industries’ strains are only available through authorized vendors and pharmaceutical raw material outlets.

Buddha Hemp
We pride ourselves on using organic methods to create full-spectrum CBD products made from #hempcbd 🏆Award-winning flowers 🔬ISO-6 Certified labs.