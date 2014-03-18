About this strain
Green Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Green Crack and Blue Dream.
Green Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
141 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
