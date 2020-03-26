About this strain
Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.
Magic Melon effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
44% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
36% of people report feeling aroused
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
4% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!