Bull Run

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

Bull Run products

11 products
Product image for Scarlet Fire
Flower
Scarlet Fire
by Bull Run
THC 18.53%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lakeside Kush
Flower
Lakeside Kush
by Bull Run
THC 23.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for 2:1 Lite Me Up Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
Pre-rolls
2:1 Lite Me Up Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by Bull Run
THC 8.84%
CBD 15.15%
Product image for White Tahoe Cookies Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
Pre-rolls
White Tahoe Cookies Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by Bull Run
THC 24.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Cough Infused Pre-Roll 1.1g
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Cough Infused Pre-Roll 1.1g
by Bull Run
THC 23.73%
CBD 0%
Product image for Scarlet Fire Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Scarlet Fire Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Bull Run
THC 18.58%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lite Me Up
Flower
Lite Me Up
by Bull Run
THC 0.47%
CBD 13.33%
Product image for Rose Gold
Flower
Rose Gold
by Bull Run
THC 23.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Montana Silvertip Pre-Roll 2g
Pre-rolls
Montana Silvertip Pre-Roll 2g
by Bull Run
THC 22.92%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lite Me Up Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Lite Me Up Pre-Roll 1g
by Bull Run
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Scarlet Fire Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Scarlet Fire Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Bull Run
THC 18.58%
CBD 0%