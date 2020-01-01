Bull Run
About Bull Run
At Bull Run Craft Cannabis we endeavor to grow a superior product using organic practices cultivated by expert growers. On our farm in Boring, Oregon, we help support land conservation and sustainability with growing methods that have a restorative effect on the earth and the environment. Bull Run Craft Cannabis strives to produce the finest product delivering a premium experience to our customers. We love what we do, we love what we grow and we’d love to pass it along.