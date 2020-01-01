 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Bull Run

Bull Run

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Bull Run

At Bull Run Craft Cannabis we endeavor to grow a superior product using organic practices cultivated by expert growers. On our farm in Boring, Oregon, we help support land conservation and sustainability with growing methods that have a restorative effect on the earth and the environment. Bull Run Craft Cannabis strives to produce the finest product delivering a premium experience to our customers. We love what we do, we love what we grow and we’d love to pass it along.