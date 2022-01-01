Keeping your energy level at an even keel is good both physically and mentally. CANVIVA 500mg BOOST CBD Oil Tincture with Coriander and Lemon contains whole-plant, food-grade ethanol extracted CBD, which features the full spectrum of beneficial and naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp. Our PURE CERTIFIED CBD Oil is then blended with MCT oil which is easily metabolized by the body. We have further enhanced our BOOST CBD Oil Tincture with essential oils of Coriander and Lemon.