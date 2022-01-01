A calm mind can improve and focus your thought process. CANVIVA 500mg FOCUS CBD Oil Tincture with Holy Basil and Lemon Balm contains whole-plant, food-grade ethanol extracted CBD, which features the full spectrum of beneficial and naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp. Our PURE CERTIFIED CBD Oil is then blended with MCT oil which is easily metabolized by the body. We have further enhanced our FOCUS CBD Oil Tincture with essential oils of Holy Basil and Lemon Balm.