CANVIVA 500mg PURE MINT CBD Oil Tincture is specially formulated with Spearmint and Cardamom essential oils for a bright, minty taste. It contains whole-plant, food-grade ethanol extracted CBD, which features the full spectrum of beneficial and naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp. Our organic PURE CERTIFIED CBD Oil is then blended with MCT oil which is easily metabolized by the body. We have further enhanced our PURE MINT CBD Oil Tincture with essential oils of Spearmint and Cardamom.