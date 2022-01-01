CANVIVA 500mg SOLUBLE CBD Oil Tincture is made for use in your favorite foods and beverages. It contains whole-plant, food-grade ethanol extracted CBD, which features the full spectrum of beneficial and naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp. We micronize the large PURE CERTIFIED CBD particles into smaller ones, making it water soluble. It’s a convenient way to add your desired dosage to liquids and foods.