CANVIVA 300mg RELIEVE CBD Oil Roll-On Gel cooling formula is specially formulated with Arnica and Aloe. It contains whole-plant, food-grade ethanol extracted CBD, which features the full spectrum of beneficial and naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp. Our PURE CERTIFIED CBD Oil is then blended with menthol for cooling relief. Quickly absorbed, this comforting gel can be rolled on skin before or after any activity as part of your daily regimen!