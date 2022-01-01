Bundle and Save $20!



Our RESTORE CBD Oil Tincture is enhanced with Turmeric and Ginger.



Our REST CBD Oil Tincture is enhanced with essential oils of Chamomile and Clary Sage.



Two tinctures to help you be your best you‚ day and night:

• 500mg full spectrum CBD per 1oz/30ml bottle

• Approximately 16mg full spectrum CBD hemp extract per 1ml serving

• Blended with MTC oil (medium chain triglyceride oil extracted from coconut)

• Contains <0.3% THC per bottle

• Legal in all 50 states



CANVIVA CBD Oil is a premium, phytocannabinoids-rich, whole-plant extract made from the highest quality, organically-grown U.S. hemp. Our food-grade ethanol extraction method is both safe and efficient. It preserves the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, better supporting overall wellness.



Each batch is third-party tested to ensure that CANVIVA is the highest quality, most effective CBD Oil available. You can find the Lot Number printed on the bottom of each bottle and the lab results for that lot number on our website.



Made in Minnesota from U.S. grown organic hemp.



RESTORE INGREDIENTS: MCT Oil, 500mg Full Spectrum CBD, Turmeric Oil, Ginger Essential Oil. (Contains Coconut.)



SERENITY INGREDIENTS: MCT Oil, 500mg Full Spectrum CBD, Chamomile and Clary Sage Essential Oils. (Contains Coconut.)