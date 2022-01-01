PURE Hemp Oil Tincture is the same product as PURE CBD Oil Tincture, but is labeled without mention of CBD. Even though CBD is legal in all 50 states, this product is for those that might still feel unsure about traveling with a bottle labeled CBD Oil. Our PURE Hemp Oil 500mg Tincture contains whole-plant ethanol extracted CBD which means you’ll receive the full spectrum of naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes naturally found in hemp to maximize your daily health and wellness regimen.

• 500mg full spectrum CBD per 1oz/30ml bottle

• Approximately 16mg full spectrum CBD hemp extract per 1ml serving

• Blended with MTC oil (medium chain triglyceride oil extracted from coconut)

• Contains <0.3% THC per bottle

• Legal in all 50 states



We blend our CBD extracts with MCT oil making them easier to metabolize. When combined, MCT and CBD oils are ideal partners for:

• Countering everyday stress and anxiety

• Easing inflammation

• Supporting recovery from exercise

• Enhancing overall health



C4Life CBD Oil is a premium, phytocannabinoids-rich, whole-plant extract made from the highest quality, organically-grown U.S. hemp. Our food-grade ethanol extraction method is both safe and efficient. It preserves the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, better supporting overall wellness.



Each batch is third-party tested to ensure that C4Life is the highest quality, most effective CBD Oil available. You can find the Lot Number printed on the bottom of each bottle and the lab results for that lot number on our website.



Made in Minnesota from U.S. grown organic hemp.



INGREDIENTS: MCT Oil, 500mg Full Spectrum CBD. (Contains Coconut.)