Our proprietary natural hydrolyzed protein blend with 300mg of CBD provides support for connective, epithelial and neural tissue functions, healthy skin tone, moisture retention, and brightness.



Using REJUVENATE CBD Oil Facial Serum daily could provide reduction in the appearance of deep skin wrinkles in as little as 14 days, with noticeable wrinkle reduction appearance detection even 4 weeks after discontinuing use.



• 300mg full spectrum CBD per 0.7oz/20ml airless pump bottle

• Approximately 5mg full spectrum CBD hemp extract per pump

• Contains <0.3% THC per bottle

• For topical use only



C4Life CBD Oil is a premium, phytocannabinoids-rich, whole-plant extract made from the highest quality, organically-grown U.S. hemp. Our food-grade ethanol extraction method is both safe and efficient. It preserves the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, better supporting overall wellness.



Each batch is third-party tested to ensure that C4Life is the highest quality, most effective CBD Oil available. You can find the Lot Number printed on the bottom of each bottle and the lab results for that lot number on our website.



Made in Minnesota from U.S. grown organic hemp.



HOW TO USE – Use morning and evening, apply 1 pump to fingertips and lightly tap onto the skin and let product soak in for a few moments, then apply a moisturizer. For optimal results apply after using C4Life REFRESH Facial Cleanser



INGREDIENT PROPERTIES:



CBD has been found to help relieve common skin conditions such as inflammation. Skin inflammation is a common cause of extreme dryness, rashes, sores, and redness.



Natural Glycolic Acid allows skin to exfoliate, eliminating dead cells helping decrease the appearance of wrinkles and expression lines. Since the Glycolic Acid used is not synthetic, it does not irritate your skin.

Allantoin and Peptides makes skin regeneration possible, reducing the appearance of scars and stretch marks.



Natural Hyaluronic Acid and Glucosaminoglycans are primary precursors of collagen and elastin and very important in the proliferation of new skin cells.



Sea Buckthorn contains linoleic acid and alpha linolenic acid and is rich in tocopherols, tocotrienols, and plant sterols which aid in skin regeneration.



Carrot Seed Oil and Vitamin E are antioxidants that help repair skin damage.



Alpha Lipoic Acid has a very strong antioxidant and aproxidant properties, helping to reduce inflammation and aid in the growth of new skin cells.



Kojic Acid and/or Liquid Molasses are mild inhibitors of pigment formation in epidermal tissues. It also has antibacterial and anti-fungal properties.



Green Tea, Witch Hazel, Chamomile and Goldenseal extracts have polyphenols, flavinoids, terpenoids, alkaloids and catechines that provide anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and also has anti-bacterial properties.



Rhamnose has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and skin soothing properties because of its natural affinity for the papillary dermis (collagen-making cells) where it encourages fibroblasts (skin cells) to be more active. Collagen-making cells are vital to youthful skin, giving it plumpness and texture.



INGREDIENTS: Purified Aqua (Water), Proprietary Protein Blend (Collagen, Elastin, Glycosaminoglycans, Ovotransferrin, 3-Desmosine, Isodesmosine), Jojoba Oil, Proprietary Protein Blend (Natural Hyaluronic Acid, Allantoin, Natural Glycolic Acid, Collagen, Elastin), Shea Olein, Rhamnose, Vitamin E Acetate, Carrot Seed Oil, Ascorbyl Palmitate (Vitamin A), Alpha Lipoic Acid, Sea Buckthorn Seed Oil, Extracts Of Green Tea, Goldenseal, Witch Hazel, Chamomile, Phytosqualane, Di-Panthenol, Rosemary Oleoresin, Cinnamic Aldehyde, Grape Seed Extract, Di-Biotin, Coenzyme Q10, Essential Oils of Ginger, Lemongrass, Bergamot, Jasmine, Ylang Ylang, Vetiver (or Others). Contains <0.3 THC.