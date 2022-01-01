A good night’s rest helps you be the best you. CANVIVA 500mg REST CBD Oil Tincture with Chamomile and Clary Sage Essential Oils contains whole-plant, food-grade ethanol extracted CBD, which features the full spectrum of beneficial and naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp. Our PURE CERTIFIED CBD Oil is then blended with MCT oil which is easily metabolized by the body. We have further enhanced our REST CBD Oil Tincture with essential oils of Chamomile and Clary Sage.