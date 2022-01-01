Bundle and Save $20!

Our RESTORE CBD Oil Tincture contains 500mg of CBD and is enhanced with Turmeric and Ginger.



Our RELIEVE CBD Oil Roll-On Gel contains 300mg of CBD and is specially formulated with Arnica and Aloe. Store in the refrigerator for extra cooling relief.



CANVIVA RESTORE CBD Oil Tincture with Turmeric and Ginger

• 500mg full spectrum CBD per 1oz/30ml bottle

• Approximately 16mg full spectrum CBD hemp extract per 1ml serving

• Blended with MTC oil (medium chain triglyceride oil extracted from coconut)

• Contains <0.3% THC per bottle



CANVIVA COMFORT CBD Oil Roll-On Gel

• 300mg full spectrum CBD per 2.5oz/75ml roller bottle

• Approximately 4mg full spectrum CBD hemp extract per 1ml

• Contains <0.3% THC per bottle



CANVIVA CBD Oil is a premium, phytocannabinoids-rich, whole-plant extract made from the highest quality, organically-grown U.S. hemp. Our food-grade ethanol extraction method is both safe and efficient. It preserves the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, better supporting overall wellness.



Each batch is third-party tested to ensure that CANVIVA is the highest quality, most effective CBD Oil available. You can find the Lot Number printed on the bottom of each bottle and the lab results for that lot number on our website.



Made in Minnesota from U.S. grown organic hemp.



INGREDIENTS:



RESTORE CBD Oil Tincture 500mg – MCT Oil, 500mg Full Spectrum CBD, Turmeric Oil, Ginger Essential Oil. (Contains Coconut.)



RELIEVE CBD Oil Roll On Gel 300mg – ACTIVE INGREDIENTS: Menthol USP 3%, 300mg Full Spectrum CBD. INACTIVE INGREDIENTS: Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Gel, Boswellia Serrata Extract, Arnica Montana Flower Essential Oil, Glycerin, Natural Grain Alcohol, Vegetable Glycerin, Essential Oils of Eucalyptus Globulus and Mentha Piperita, Carbomer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Triethanolamine, De-ionized Water.