About this product

Our luxurious CBD Bath Bombs are formulated to support relaxation. Infused with organic aromatic lavender oil, each bath bomb contains 25mg of premium CBD. This pack of four bath bombs might be just what you need to unwind after a long day. With this self-care treat, bath time is bliss again.



﻿Pack of 4- 25mg of premium CBD per bath bomb



Premium Grade

Broad Spectrum CBD

Lavender essential oils and CBD offers relaxation

No harsh dyes or synthetic scents.

Made in USA

Lavender oil, organic coconut oil, and cocoa seed butter soothe skin and promote relaxation without a synthetic scent. Our third-party lab tests verify that there is no detectable THC.



Product Life: 18 month shelf-stable