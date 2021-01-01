About this product
Great for active consumers to use post workouts, for women to use monthly to help relieve menstrual cramps, for massage or anyone that has sore muscles. Made for spot treatments but safe enough to use all over as great moisturizer.
Our luxurious fast acting CBD body lotion is formulated to support relaxation. Infused with an artfully balanced blend of organic aromatic essential oils that not only provide wellness benefits but smell amazing for all genders. 6 key ingredients provide anti-inflammatory properties (cannabidiol hemp, arnica, oakmoss, geranium, juniper berry and frankincense)
Each 4 oz bottle contains 700mg of premium full-spectrum CBD.
Deep Penetrating
Premium Grade
Full Spectrum CBD
Anti-Inflammatory properties
Appealing natural gender neutral scent
Made in USA
Product Life: 18 month shelf-stable
Ingredients: *Organic Aloe Juice, *Organic Coconut Oil, *Organic Jojoba Oil, Rose Distillate, *Organic Arnica Hydrosol, *Organic Rooibos Tea Extract, *Organic Pomegranate Extract, *Organic Vegetable Glycerin, Vegetable Emulsifying Wax, Palm Stearic Acid, Cannabidiol (CBD) Full Spectrum Extract <.3% THC, Non GMO Vitamin E, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid & Orange Essential Oil, Oakmoss Essential Oil, Geranium Essential Oil, Frankincense Essential Oil, Juniper Berry Essential Oil
