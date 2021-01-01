About this product

CAASI leave-in scalp and skin soothing leave-in tonic was created at the request of a dermatologist. It was made to help relieve itching and pain from eczema, psoriasis on the scalp. Formulated with soothing natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial ingredients so you can get the relief you need without unnecessary chemicals, harsh scents or products that leave your hair oily and flat. This natural tonic is also great for helping scraps/cuts heal faster and reducing redness/itching of bug bites and rashes. Each 4 oz bottle contains 184mg of premium full spectrum non-intoxicating CBD. For the scalp, the relief improves with consistent daily use.



Ingredients:



Full Spectrum Hemp CBD, Aloe Juice, Chamomile, Neem, Rosemary, Yarrow, Magnesium, Tamanu



Application Directions:



Scalp: Wash hair. Towel dry hair until damp. Vigorously shake the bottle, then apply solution to the scalp covering the entire surface. Massage into the scalp. Dry or style as normal.



Skin: Vigorously shake the bottle, then squeeze small amounts onto a clean cotton ball. Pat tonic on affected area to help heal cuts and wounds quicker.



﻿BENEFITS



Natural, no harmful added ingredients

Helps relieve itch and pain from eczema and psoriasis

Helps heal cuts and wounds quicker

Anti-Inflammatory and antibacterial

Mild scent

Leave-in..no rinsing. Does not weigh hair down or leave the scalp oily

Versatile. Can be used on scalp or skin.

Water base has quicker absorption than oil based products.

Made in the US

