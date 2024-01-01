We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
CAKE she hits different
CAKE she hits different
78
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Vaping
Concentrates
Cannabis
Vape pens, THC pens, batteries, & weed vaporizers
65 products
Vape pens
Kiwi Burst - 1g - Indica - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
5
)
Vape pens
Blueberry Bliss - 1g - Indica - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
4
)
Vape pens
Cosmic Cookies - 1.25 Grams - Hybrid - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
4
)
Vape pens
Watermelon OG - 1g - Indica - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
4
)
Vape pens
Alien Lemonade - 1g - Sativa - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
3
)
Vape pens
Strawberry Gelato - 1.25 Grams - Sativa - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
3
)
Vape pens
Wild Cherry Zkittlez - 1.25 Grams - Indica - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
3
)
Vape pens
Strawberry Mango - 1g - Sativa - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
3
)
Vape pens
Alien Lemonade - 1.25 Grams - Sativa - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
3
)
Vape pens
Sugar BB - 1g - Hybrid - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
3
)
Vape pens
Twisted Berries - 1g - Sativa - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
2
)
Vape pens
Kiwi Burst - 1.25 Grams - Indica - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
2
)
Vape pens
Cosmic Cookies - 1g - Hybrid - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
2
)
Vape pens
Passion Orange Guava - 1g - Hybrid - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
2
)
Vape pens
Sour Apple Pie - 1g- Hybrid - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
2
)
Vape pens
Passion Orange Guava - 1.25 Grams - Hybrid - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
2
)
Vape pens
Twisted Berries - 1.25 Grams - Sativa - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
2
)
Vape pens
White Raspberry - 1g - Hybrid - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
1
)
Vape pens
Blueberry Bliss - 1.25 Grams - Indica - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
1
)
Vape pens
White Raspberry - 1.25 Grams - Hybrid - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
1
)
Vape pens
Pineapple Paradise - 1.25 Grams - Indica - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
1
)
Vape pens
Wild Cherry Zkittlez - 1g - Indica - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
1
)
Vape pens
Pink Guava - 1g - Sativa - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
1
)
Vape pens
Pineapple Paradise - 1g - Indica - Designer Distillate
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
1
)
1
2
3
Home
Brands
CAKE she hits different
Catalog
Vaping