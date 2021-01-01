Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CaLeafa

CaLeafa

Love and Herb T-Shirt

About this product

This T Shirt proudly proclaims the things we need to make it thought this crazy life.

This makes for a great staple t-shirt. It's made of a thicker, heavier cotton, but it's still soft. And the double stitching on the neckline and sleeves add more durability to what is sure to be a favorite!

• 100% ringspun cotton
• 4.5 oz (153 g/m2)
• Pre-shrunk
• Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
• Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!