About this product
Delicious CBD Sour Apple Ring Gummies are made with premium isolate CBD gummies and with non-GMO ingredients, produced in a GMP (or Good Manufacturing Practices) Certified facility located in South Florida and we are proud to say that all our products are free of contaminants: no pesticide, no heavy metal, no microbe nor residual solvent.
About this brand
Empe-USA Organic and Premium CBD
EMPE USA is a leader in the cannabidiol market. Having certified all the legal and standard procedures in delivering quality cannabidiol products we deliver 100% organic and of quality hemp . Furthermore, trust and confidence are our motto such that all our customers can rely on our CBD products.