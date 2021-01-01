The Goji Berry Super Fruit, has been consumed by enthusiasts for thousands of years. Organic Goji berry fruit pulp is used to create these vivid, beautifully iridescent cones. Naturally slow burning, with a slight and pleasant sweetness, reminiscent of summer days strolling through Lhasa, the capital. Celebrate the good life with the Goji berry!



PACK CONTENTS

3 Organic Goji Berry Rolling Cones (Naturally Orange Rolling Paper)

CaliGreenGold Bamboo Packing Stick

2-Way Humidity Exchange Pack

Tube

Cork Cap



*Tobacco Free*

*NOT FOR USE WITH TOBACCO*

*This product does not contain any herbs*