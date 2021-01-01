About this product
Ready, Xs, GO! Meet the latest & greatest portable vaporizer from Apollo Airvape. The AirVape Xs GO features a pocket-friendly & super lightweight 2 oz design constructed from high-grade ABS plastic material with comfortable ergonomic grips. A simple to use interface is packed with powerful functionality and style, while an 800mAh battery was built for continuous all day use. The Xs GO provides tasty & efficient vapor from your favorite dry herbs using a hybrid convection/conduction heating system to provide full flavors with no harshness or combustion. The AirVape Xs GO is also equipped with an isolated air path & dual filters for smooth vapor that is always clean and super comfortable.
The AirVape Xs GO was designed to be ultra portable & stealthy, perfect for the connoisseur on-the-go. Measuring just 1” wide by 4” inches tall, the Xs GO can be concealed entirely in the palm of your hand and the mouthpiece is magnetically attached providing easy access to the chamber at all times. Equipped with a powerful 800mAh battery, the AirVape Xs GO lasts longer and gets a complete charge in just 45 minutes. Charge up from nearly anywhere via micro-USB and enjoy pass-through charging capabilities that allow you to use your vape while still charging. The Xs GO also has a convenient auto-shutoff that helps preserve battery power after 3 minutes of inactivity. The design of the AirVape Xs GO will fit right into any busy lifestyle and provide great vapor on the move.
The AirVape Xs GO will unlock the true flavors, aromas, and potency of your herbs without weighing down your pockets. The hybrid convection/conduction heating system uses a 100% ceramic oven that is chemically inert & thermal-resistant, working to heat your dry herbs without any combustion whatsoever. The oval-shaped chamber works to promote a more balanced heating, while the compartment beneath ensures all the surface area of your materials make contact with heat at the same time.
The AirVape Xs GO boasts an efficient 20-second heat up time for on-demand rips at your leisure. Five calibrated heat settings designed for the optimal vaporization of dry herbs allow you to customize temperature control within seconds between 355°F, 375°F, 390°F, 405°F, and 420°F. The Xs GO uses single button controls that sync with a smart LED display to show which temperature you’ve chosen, the smallest light at the bottom being the lowest temp and the largest light at the top representing the highest. Three clicks will turn the vape on while holding the same button will change temperatures. If your a flavor chaser we recommend going for the lower temperatures, but if you like large clouds just turn up the heat!
The Xs GO is the ultimate dry herb vape for beginners who want something easier to use without the learning curve. At a fraction of the cost of previous AirVape models, enjoy an elite level of stealth and high quality vapor production from the Xs GO vaporizer today!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Apollo AirVape Xs GO Vaporizer
Optimized Temperature Settings
Hybrid Heating System
Isolated EZ Air Path
Fully Ceramic Oven
ABS Plastic Body
Ergonomic Grip
Easy to Use
Dual Filters
Fast Charging
800mAh Battery
Zero Combustion
Super Lightweight
AirVape Accessories*
Single Button Controls
3-Minute Auto-Shut Off
20-Second Heat Up Time
Compact & Pocket-Friendly
Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
