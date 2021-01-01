About this product
Alternate Vape is a brand of high-grade CBD oil that comes conveniently packaged in pre-filled cartridges to fit your favorite vaporizer batteries with ease. The simplest, all-natural way to enjoy your CBD oils, each 1ml vape cartridge is filled with a powerful 250mg of CBD, containing no additives or THC whatsoever. When you're finished your oil, simply dispose of the old cartridge and screw on a new one!
Alternate Vape CBD Oil Cartridges are made of quality ceramic to ensure a flawless, reliable product. Ceramic cartridges offer the highest quality heating and are less likely to burn hemp oil as opposed to a wicked cartridge. These pre-filled CBD oil cartridges are each 510-threaded at the base, the universal thread size in the vaping industry, and made to fit most of our 510-thread vape batteries (because it is a 1ml tank size with a larger circumference, it will not fit most box-style batteries such as the Yocan Hive or KandyPens C-Box). If you don’t already own a vape battery, Alternate Vape also makes a convenient vaporizer kit found here, which includes a 510-threaded vaporizer pen and USB charger with your first CBD cartridge.
Vaping your CBD oil offers the same health benefits of using sublingual oils or eating edibles. We find some people prefer vaping CBD because it’s easy, more efficient, way better tasting, and overall more relaxing than other methods. Speaking of better tasting, these pre-filled CBD cartridges are available in 3 amazing flavors including citrus, mint, or kush. Alternate Vape CBD oil contains 3 simple ingredients--CBD, terpenes and MCT (coconut) oil, explained in further detail below.
Alternate Vape CBD 1ml Oil Cartridge (250mg)
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency
510-Threaded Pre-Filled CBD Cartridge
Fits Most 510-Thread Vape Batteries*
All-Natural Hemp Ingredients
Proudly Made in the USA
No THC Whatsoever
No VG or PG Fillers
Natural Terpenes
Disposable Tank
3 Tasty Flavors
1ml Cartridge
250mg CBD
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
