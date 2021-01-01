About this product

The Jump is the latest vaporizer innovation from one of the biggest names in the industry: Atmos. A cross between a vape pen and a true portable vaporizer, the Jump embodies the best characteristics of both. Sleek and slim, and equipped with an anodized heating chamber with no exposed coils, the Jump features a single optimized temperature setting - streamlining the vaporization process.



A durable carbon fiber body gives the Jump an elegant look that's all its own. Boasting an anodized heating chamber, along with a micro-USB charging port and an easy access mouthpiece, the Jump is an amazing, affordable unit for beginners looking to ease their way into the wonderful world of vaporization.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Atmos Jump Vaporizer Pen

Durable & Compact

Carbon Fiber Housing

Easy Access Mouthpiece

Heats Evenly & Efficiently

Powerful 1200mAh Battery

Anodized Heating Chamber

Single Optimized Heat Setting