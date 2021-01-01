Loading…
Logo for the brand CaliConnected Online Headshop

CaliConnected Online Headshop

Atmos Jump Dry Herb Vape Pen

About this product

The Jump is the latest vaporizer innovation from one of the biggest names in the industry: Atmos. A cross between a vape pen and a true portable vaporizer, the Jump embodies the best characteristics of both. Sleek and slim, and equipped with an anodized heating chamber with no exposed coils, the Jump features a single optimized temperature setting - streamlining the vaporization process.

A durable carbon fiber body gives the Jump an elegant look that's all its own. Boasting an anodized heating chamber, along with a micro-USB charging port and an easy access mouthpiece, the Jump is an amazing, affordable unit for beginners looking to ease their way into the wonderful world of vaporization.

Get Connected:

Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Atmos Jump Vaporizer Pen
Durable & Compact
Carbon Fiber Housing
Easy Access Mouthpiece
Heats Evenly & Efficiently
Powerful 1200mAh Battery
Anodized Heating Chamber
Single Optimized Heat Setting
