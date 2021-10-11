banana bros. OTTO GOLD Electric Grinder & Auto Joint Roller
The OTTO GOLD™ from banana bros.™ is the second model of the all-in-one smart electric grinder and rolling machine, capable of finely grinding your dry herb and rolling the perfect joint in mere seconds. Boasting patented SMART A1 technology, the OTTO GOLD Grinder senses the consistency of its contents and automatically adjusts its movement to deliver the perfect grind. This hybrid automatic grinder and joint roller machine comes with 20 all-natural hand-rolled cones featuring wider lips for efficient filling and a slow burn. The OTTO GOLD Grinder can be used with standard pre-rolled cones around 100mm in length, including Banana Bro’s Cones and RAW Classic 98-Special’s.
Designed to expedite and optimize your rolling, the banana bros. OTTO GOLD Grinder can create 20 to 30 finely rolled cones per full charge. Equipped with a spring-loaded grinder that mimics the gestures of the human hand, the OTTO GOLD Grinder delivers the perfect grind every time. As herb is shredded, this automatic grinder adjusts its grind according to granule size. Material is quickly ground down to the perfect consistency and automatically loaded into a pre-rolled cone inserted within the base. The OTTO GOLD Grinder attaches to the base via convenient magnetic connections, and a fresh sealed cone tube holds in odors and delivers an even, spill-free filling. Combining the speed of an electric grinder with the efficiency of an automatic joint roller, the OTTO GOLD allows you to mill & fill your dry herb at the touch of a button with some serious style points.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
banana bros. OTTO GOLD Grinder
Electric Grinder & Automatic Joint Roller
Grinds Herb & Rolls Joints Rapidly
Rolls 20-30 Joints Per Charge
Patented SMART Grinding
Auto Adjusts Per Material
Spill-Proof O-Funnel
Simple Controls
Rapid USB Charging
Magnetic Connections
Sleek & Functional Design
Odor-Proof Fresh Seal Cone Tube
20-pack of Pre-Rolled Cones Included
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
