The Blazer Big Shot Torch offers a safe, seamless, and efficient dabbing experience with state-of-the-art engineering and an easy-to-use, portable design. Featuring a high grade Piezo crystal ignition, this anti-flare butane torch lights up instantly, maintaining a clean and reliable flame that can be toggled with precision using the flame height adjuster. A brass nozzle keeps the flame steady no matter what. You can turn the Big Shot torch upside down without worrying about flame blow-out. Enjoy 35 minutes of continuous torching at up to 2500F. The compact yet mighty big shot dab torch lives up to its name with a powerfully versatile dabbing experience.



Blazer Big Shot Torch Lighter 🔥

Precision Flame Adjuster

Piezo Crystal Igniter

Rapid Ignition

Portable Design

Brass Flame Nozzle

Detachable Base

2500F Maximum Heat

35 Minutes of Continuous Burn Time