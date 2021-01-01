CaliConnected Online Headshop
Blazer Big Shot Torch
The Blazer Big Shot Torch offers a safe, seamless, and efficient dabbing experience with state-of-the-art engineering and an easy-to-use, portable design. Featuring a high grade Piezo crystal ignition, this anti-flare butane torch lights up instantly, maintaining a clean and reliable flame that can be toggled with precision using the flame height adjuster. A brass nozzle keeps the flame steady no matter what. You can turn the Big Shot torch upside down without worrying about flame blow-out. Enjoy 35 minutes of continuous torching at up to 2500F. The compact yet mighty big shot dab torch lives up to its name with a powerfully versatile dabbing experience.
Blazer Big Shot Torch Lighter 🔥
Precision Flame Adjuster
Piezo Crystal Igniter
Rapid Ignition
Portable Design
Brass Flame Nozzle
Detachable Base
2500F Maximum Heat
35 Minutes of Continuous Burn Time
