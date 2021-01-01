About this product
There are a few different reasons why people choose Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Classic 6x CBD oil. There are those who think it's worth starting with a strong supplement to find their “CBD sweet spot” and want to truly experience the effects of CBD oil to see if it works. Other people already know they need to meet major health & wellness goals and need a potent product. Then there are more experienced users who just want something stronger with smaller serving sizes. No matter what type of CBD user you are, this super-strong tincture has you covered. This 1oz bottle of Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Classic 6x contains a total of 1500mg CBD, which equates to about 60 recommended servings.
Bluebird Botanicals keeps their Hemp Classic 6x formula simple yet effective by using a blend of high-quality Hemp Extract and Organic Virgin Hemp Seed Oil. If you didn't notice, Bluebird left out the flavoring to their cannabidiol oil which is better for users who worry more about the efficacy rather than the taste. In just 15 drops, Hemp Classic 6x gets you 25mg cannabidiol while other supplements can take 90+ drops to get that same amount of CBD! Try Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Classic 6x CBD oil today and experience the difference for yourself.
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
