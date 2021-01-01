About this product
Once you go Boveda, you’ll never go back. Boveda® Humidity Packs are hands down the easiest way to preserve the freshness & potency of your dry herbs while in storage. The 62% Humidity Packs provide the cleanest and most purified humidity available for herbs and will effectively preserve the colors, tastes, aromas & potency of your product. These simple yet highly beneficial packets are used by world-renowned cigar companies to keep their products from drying. The top cannabis companies, rolling papers, and blunt wrap brands even use Boveda Humidity Packs to keep their products fresh in storage and during transportation. Now these same benefits are available for the everyday person in an 8 gram size perfect for using with your personal stash.
How it Works:
Storing dry herb for extended periods of time will cause them to lose potency and dry out over time. Boveda® humidity packs work by adding or removing moisture as needed to ensure an ideal relative humidity inside your storage container at all times. These humidity control packs in specific will keep your storage containers air at exactly 62% relative humidity, specifically engineered to maintain the perfect moisture levels found in dry herbs, flowers, hemp, and other herbal medicines.
Boveda humidity packs are made up of a saturated solution of water & salt. That’s it! Boveda only consists of 100% pure water vapor and is contained within a permeable package that uses a “reverse osmosis” membrane to release and absorb purified water vapor as needed. Having too much moisture in your storage container runs the risk of possible contamination from mold or mildew. Too little moisture, and your plants will dry up and lose their potency. In terms of dry herbs such as hemp and medicinal cannabis, Boveda’s moisture retention properties allow cannabis to stay properly hydrated and hold onto its trichomes. These trichomes hold the therapeutic benefits exclusive to cannabis and allow your plants to retain optimal medicinal effectiveness. Let Boveda Humidity Packs do the balancing act for you by maintaining an ideal relative humidity of 62%, thereby locking in the tastes & efficacy of your dry herbs. If your plants could talk, they’d ask for Boveda!
How to Use:
Super simple to use, just add Boveda® Humidity Packs to your TightVacs, stash cans, mason jars, or whatever airtight storage container you plan on using to keep your herbs fresh. No activation needed. Leave it on the bottom, lay it up top, or squeeze it in between, Boveda won't negatively affect your plants through direct contact. Each Boveda pack will last a few months and can be replaced whenever it loses its softness & becomes rigid.
Naturally the more you use, the longer it will last. Boveda will never over-humidify beyond the relative humidity labeled on the pack, so using more than the recommended size will just make it last longer. Available in 4 different sizes from the manufacturer, these 8-gram Boveda packs are designed for small to medium sized containers that hold between 14-28 grams of dry herbs. Do not mix Boveda humidity levels within the same container or it will significantly reduce the efficiency of each package. Likewise, do not use Boveda in the same container with other humidification products.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Boveda® 62% 8g Humidity Pack
2-Way Relative Humidity Control
Designed for 14-28g of Herb
Retains 15% more Terpenes
Preserves Freshness
8 Gram Pouches
Easy to Use
Made in the USA
Protects Medicinal Potency
Locks in Colors, Tastes & Aromas
Lasts for Months in Sealed Container
Individual Packets Measure 5.2” x 3.5” inches
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
