Once you go Boveda, you’ll never go back. Boveda® Humidity Packs are hands down the easiest way to preserve the freshness & potency of your dry herbs while in storage. The 62% Humidity Packs provide the cleanest and most purified humidity available for herbs and will effectively preserve the colors, tastes, aromas & potency of your product. These simple yet highly beneficial packets are used by world-renowned cigar companies to keep their products from drying. The top cannabis companies, rolling papers, and blunt wrap brands even use Boveda Humidity Packs to keep their products fresh in storage and during transportation. Now these same benefits are available for the everyday person in an 8 gram size perfect for using with your personal stash.



Storing dry herb for extended periods of time will cause them to lose potency and dry out over time. Boveda® humidity packs work by adding or removing moisture as needed to ensure an ideal relative humidity inside your storage container at all times. These humidity control packs in specific will keep your storage containers air at exactly 62% relative humidity, specifically engineered to maintain the perfect moisture levels found in dry herbs, flowers, hemp, and other herbal medicines.



Boveda humidity packs are made up of a saturated solution of water & salt. That’s it! Boveda only consists of 100% pure water vapor and is contained within a permeable package that uses a “reverse osmosis” membrane to release and absorb purified water vapor as needed. Having too much moisture in your storage container runs the risk of possible contamination from mold or mildew. Too little moisture, and your plants will dry up and lose their potency. In terms of dry herbs such as hemp and medicinal cannabis, Boveda’s moisture retention properties allow cannabis to stay properly hydrated and hold onto its trichomes. These trichomes hold the therapeutic benefits exclusive to cannabis and allow your plants to retain optimal medicinal effectiveness. Let Boveda Humidity Packs do the balancing act for you by maintaining an ideal relative humidity of 62%, thereby locking in the tastes & efficacy of your dry herbs. If your plants could talk, they’d ask for Boveda!



Super simple to use, just add Boveda® Humidity Packs to your TightVacs, stash cans, mason jars, or whatever airtight storage container you plan on using to keep your herbs fresh. No activation needed. Leave it on the bottom, lay it up top, or squeeze it in between, Boveda won't negatively affect your plants through direct contact. Each Boveda pack will last a few months and can be replaced whenever it loses its softness & becomes rigid.



Naturally the more you use, the longer it will last. Boveda will never over-humidify beyond the relative humidity labeled on the pack, so using more than the recommended size will just make it last longer. Available in 4 different sizes from the manufacturer, these 8-gram Boveda packs are designed for small to medium sized containers that hold between 14-28 grams of dry herbs. Do not mix Boveda humidity levels within the same container or it will significantly reduce the efficiency of each package. Likewise, do not use Boveda in the same container with other humidification products.



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Boveda® 62% 8g Humidity Pack

2-Way Relative Humidity Control

Designed for 14-28g of Herb

Retains 15% more Terpenes

Preserves Freshness

8 Gram Pouches

Easy to Use

Made in the USA

Protects Medicinal Potency

Locks in Colors, Tastes & Aromas

Lasts for Months in Sealed Container

Individual Packets Measure 5.2” x 3.5” inches