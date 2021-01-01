About this product
Grab a CBDfx Lemonade Chill Shot and enjoy a calm & relaxed focus unlike any other. Energy drinks that are highly caffeinated can leave you feeling jittery and sometimes even less focused, but this ready-to-drink lemonade beverage was made to promote relaxation for a more calming focus. The CBDfx Lemonade Chill Shot contains 20mg of a full-spectrum CBD oil that comes from all-natural industrial hemp, and a great-tasting lemonade flavor makes this a tasty and delicious way to enjoy the benefits of CBD.
Not only does the CBDfx Lemonade Chill Shot taste good, but this supplement drink is a natural source of vitamins & minerals that support focus, providing an ample amount of cannabinoids & terpenes in each shot. The Lemonade Chill Shot contains 200mg of L-Theanine, a powerful amino acid that works to improve your body’s natural defense systems. Multiple research studies support the idea that L-Theanine can reduce anxiety while lowering the body’s cortisol levels, a hormone that's released during times of stress.
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
