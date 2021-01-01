About this product
This Diamond Glass water pipe is not for the faint of heart. Don't let the lovely klein style curves fool you, the sturdy wide base and big puck percolator with holes like a wheel of Swiss cheese allow for large & in-charge rips from this 9” inch tall beauty. The Diamond Glass Big Puck Dab Rig boasts a dual compatible design and includes both an 18mm male bowl piece for your dry herbs and a 4mm thick quartz banger for tasty low-temp dabs from your wax concentrates. This thick glass bong is finished with exquisite ridges on an angled bent neck that assists in creating a controlled, enjoyable finish to each draw. Simply choose between black or purple glass accents and enjoy always satisfying rips from this gorgeously water pipe hand blown in the USA.
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
Diamond Glass Big Puck Dab Rig
Thick Borosilicate Glass Bong
Unique Puck Percolator
Reinforced 90° Joint
Ridged Bent Neck
Fixed Downstem
Klein Style Body
Large Chamber
9” inches Tall
Great Airflow
Modern Styling
Colored Accents
3mm Thick Glass
Dual Functionality
5” inch Wide Base
18mm Female Joint
18mm Male Bowl Piece
18mm Quartz Banger Nail
Scientific Glass Beaker Bong
American Made Glass [California]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
