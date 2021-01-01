About this product

Everyone has a plumbus in their home. First they take the dingle-bop and they smooth it out with a bunch of schleem. The schleem is then… repurposed for later batches. They take the dingle-bop and they push it through the grumbo, where the fleeb is rubbed against it. It's important that the fleeb is rubbed, because the fleeb has all the fleeb juice. Then, a schlami shows up, and he rubs it… and spits on it. They cut the fleeb. There's several hizzards in the way. The blamfs rub against the chumbles, and the plubis & grumbo are shaved away. That leaves you with… a regular old plumbus.



Plumbuses are worth 6½ grapple according to Stealy, however you can get your very own 5.5” inch Plumbus Hand Pipe expertly crafted by the more reliable hands at Empire Glassworks for half that price. The perfect glass pipe for fans of the show Rick & Morty, the plumbus was first shown in the episode "Interdimensional Cable 2: Tempting Fate" where it was seen twice--most noticeably in an episode of "How They Do It," which shows the viewers in detail how plumbuses are made!



Get Connected:



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Rick & Morty “Plumbus” Hand Pipe

Premium Borosilicate Glass

Worked Plumbus Accents

Hand Spun Colors

5.5" inch Length

Highly Detailed

Thick Glass

Limited Edition

Collectors Item

Steamroller Design

Individually Handcrafted*

Portable & Travel-Friendly

Rick & Morty Themed Hand Pipe

Handmade in the USA [Placentia, CA]