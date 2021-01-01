About this product
It’s easy to stay toasted when you add this avocado-themed carb cap to your dab rig setup! The Empire Glassworks Avocadope Carb Cap works by covering the top of your dab rig’s banger to prevent vapor from escaping, while the ergonomic grip provided by the worked glass avocado makes it effortless to change the direction of airflow and effectively vaporize your concentrates. This directional carb cap from Empire Glassworks has a universal fit that pairs great with any standard size banger nail but rests most securely on a flat top quartz banger. Carb caps from Empire Glassworks tend to be on the heavier side, so we highly recommend pairing this oil accessory with a flat top quartz banger if you wish to keep your carb cap on top of your banger between dabs. Keep every dab fresh and tasty with the Empire Glassworks Avocadope Carb Cap!
Designed for Wax Concentrates 🍯
Empire Glassworks Avocadope Carb Cap
High-Quality Borosilicate Glass
Handmade Avocado Accent
Directional Carb Cap
Universal Size
2” inches Tall
Easy to Grip
Oil Accessory
Avocado Themed
Spins to Direct Airflow
Individually Handcrafted*
Fits Any Standard Size Banger
Pairs Best with Flat Top Bangers
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
